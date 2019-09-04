Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Nintendo
‘Xenoblade Chronicles’ will be remastered for Switch

The beloved JRPG is coming to Switch in 2020.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
18m ago in Gadgetry
Nintendo

The Wii game Xenoblade Chronicles will be remade for Switch. Nintendo announced today that a remastered version of the 2012 JRPG called Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will be released sometime in 2020. A trailer for the new game was unveiled at Nintendo Direct, which you can watch below.

Xenoblade was originally developed by Monolith Soft, which was later acquired by Nintendo. The story follows the character Shulk and his friends as they embark on a quest for revenge against the Mechon for destroying their home. The gang travel on the backs of titans and uncover the secrets of the Monado weapon.

A sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, came out on Switch in 2017. Still, most fans seem to prefer the original JRPG. In our 2012 review, we were struck by how "rich and expansive" the world of the original game felt and praised the "novel twists" of its combat system. One noted drawback was that the Wii's graphical limitations didn't do the game's art design any favors. Hopefully, the remastered version for Switch will aim to look better.

Source: Twitter
In this article: av, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, nintendo, nintendo direct, xenoblade, xenoblade chronicles
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
