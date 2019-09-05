Altice adds a $20 mobile plan to its cable service

Moreover, unlike Comcast's Xfinity Mobile, you don't need to be a customer with Altice's Optimum or Suddenlink cable services to subscribe. But you do at least need to live near where those services are offered. The plan also costs $30, instead of $20, per month if you're not a current cable subscriber.

As an MVNO, Altice Mobile plans to offer service through Sprint and AT&T's networks. In an interview with CNET, the company said if Sprint and T-Mobile complete their merger, Altice Mobile subscribers will also gain access to the Uncarrier's network as well. Notably, Altice Mobile is operating as an infrastructure-based MVNO. That means while subscribers will connect to cell towers from Sprint and AT&T, any traffic will ultimately go through Altice's own switching infrastructure. It's a big part of the reason why the company is able to offer a $20 plan. Since it's not expecting AT&T and Sprint to do all the heavy lifting, it was able to strike a more favorable agreement.

To put Altice's plan in perspective, the closest offer from competitors like Xfinity Mobile and Spectrum costs approximately $45 per month. While an unlimited plan with similar features from a traditional wireless carrier like T-Mobile costs $40 per month.