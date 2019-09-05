Latest in Gear

Image credit: Associated Press
save
Save
share

Facebook teams up with Microsoft and MIT to fight deepfakes

The company is creating a data set researchers can use to build better detection tools.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Associated Press

With deepfakes expected to pose a major challenge in the upcoming 2020 election and beyond, Facebook detailed one way in which it plans to take on the problem. As part of a new partnership that involves, among others, Microsoft, MIT and the University of Oxford, Facebook plans to invest more than $10 million to take part in an industry-wide effort to fight deepfakes. The initiative is called the Deepfake Detection Challenge (DFDC). It aims to create open source tools that companies, governments and media organizations can use to better detect when a video has been doctored. Facebook's contribution to the project includes hiring actors to create videos researchers can use to test the detection tools they create.

The need for large data sets to combat deepfakes was highlighted by a recent breakthrough. In June, researchers from the USC Information Sciences Institute (USC ISI) created an algorithm they said could identify fake videos with up to 96 percent accuracy. To train their system, the team used a data set that included more than 1,000 manipulated videos. As the tools bad actors use to create deepfakes become more sophisticated, researchers will likely even more data to develop effective solutions.

Source: Facebook
In this article: deepfake, deepfakes, facebook, fake news, gear, internet, microsoft, misinformation, politics, security
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Apple Music comes to browsers today with a beta web player

Apple Music comes to browsers today with a beta web player

View
Google Assistant's Ambient Mode turns Android devices into smart displays

Google Assistant's Ambient Mode turns Android devices into smart displays

View
The Moto One Zoom continues Motorola's ambitious phone streak

The Moto One Zoom continues Motorola's ambitious phone streak

View
Lenovo's Yoga laptops get the 10th-gen Intel treatment and AI smarts

Lenovo's Yoga laptops get the 10th-gen Intel treatment and AI smarts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr