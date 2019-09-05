Latest in Gear

Tell us who the Fitbit Versa Lite is good for

What advantages does this basic smartwatch have over other Fitbits?
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago in Wearables
When reviews editor Cherlynn Low spent some time with the pared down Versa Lite smartwatch back in April, she was pleased by its comfortable fit, four-day battery life and capable tracking. But she still couldn't recommend it, as the regular Versa offers WiFi, an altimeter and a gyroscope for only $40 more. This disparity earned the Versa Lite a fair but unimpressive score of 72, compared to the Versa's much better 83.

If you bought the Versa Lite smartwatch, do you find yourself irritated by the missing features? Is it still a great device despite not being able to count pool laps or floors climbed? Were you bothered by the lack of onboard music storage, or the inability to fully use the Fitbit Coach app? Tell us all this and more in a user review on our Fitbit Versa Lite product page! We want to hear what worked for you, what didn't and why you went for the Lite version over the more expensive Versa. Remember, your review could be included in an upcoming user review roundup article so include plenty of details!

Note: Comments are off for this article, but we'd love to hear your thoughts on our Fitbit Versa product page!

