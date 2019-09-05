Google Assistant's Ambient Mode turns Android devices into smart displays

Ambient Mode will make it easier to see notifications, start a playlist and control smart home devices from the lock screen. And when the device isn't being used, it will display your Google Photos. Ambient Mode will be available first on the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD, when it's placed in its smart charging station, and the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, when its kickstand is in use. Ambient Mode will also activate on the Nokia 7.2 and 6.2, when the phone is charging.