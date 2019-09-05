Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
Google Assistant's Ambient Mode turns Android devices into smart displays

It's coming first to the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD, Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab and Nokia 7.2 and 6.2.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
20m ago in Gadgetry
Google

Google wants to put your device to work even when it's charging or resting on a living room table or kitchen counter. Today at IFA, the company announced Ambient Mode for Google Assistant. The new feature will turn the latest Android devices into smart displays.

Ambient Mode will make it easier to see notifications, start a playlist and control smart home devices from the lock screen. And when the device isn't being used, it will display your Google Photos. Ambient Mode will be available first on the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD, when it's placed in its smart charging station, and the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, when its kickstand is in use. Ambient Mode will also activate on the Nokia 7.2 and 6.2, when the phone is charging.

Catch up on all the latest news from IFA 2019 here!

Source: Google
In this article: ambient mode, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, google, Google Assistant, ifa, IFA 2019, IFA2019, internet, lenovo smart tab, lenovo yoga smart tab, LockScreen, nokia 7.2, services, smart display, smart home
