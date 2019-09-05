Google helps you find something to watch using dating app swipes

Google has a simple solution to those nights when you just don't know what to watch: borrow a cue from dating apps. The internet giant has introduced a search feature on mobile that invokes a swipe interface when you search for terms like "what to watch" or "good shows to watch" and tap a start button in the Top Picks For You carousel. You can swipe right to show your approval for a show, or left if you can't stand it -- the more shows you flick through, the better your recommendations become.