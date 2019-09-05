Google helps you find something to watch using dating app swipes

Google has a simple solution to those nights when you just don't know what to watch: borrow a cue from dating apps. The internet giant has introduced a search feature on mobile that invokes a swipe interface when you search for terms like "what to watch" or "good shows to watch" and tap a start button in the Top Picks For You carousel. You can swipe right to show your approval for a show, or left if you can't stand it -- the more shows you flick through, the better your recommendations become.
You can specify movie genres, periods or even specific activities, such as "horror movies from the '80s" if you're in a Nightmare on Elm Street mood. And when you do find something to watch, info cards will display all the services that host a given show. You can specify the ones you use to ensure that recommendations focus on titles that won't cost extra. This won't guarantee that you'll settle on a new must-watch series, but it'll at least save you from being overwhelmed with choice.