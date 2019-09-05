Lime makes group scooter rides available in the US

It's not always easy to ride with others using scooter services. Even if there are enough scooters available, asking everyone to pull out their phones (and pay for a trip) can be a bit much. It should be much easier to travel as a pack going forward, at least. Lime is bringing its Group Ride feature to the US and Canada, letting one person unlock as many as five scooters from a single account. You just have to tap a "Group Ride" button and pick the scooters you want. If someone has an early stop, the host can end their ride at any time.
The feature was introduced in cities across Europe and Latin America this summer.
The North American rollout will take place in "select" cities over the weeks ahead. While there will only be so many people who'll need Group Ride, it's easy to see where this might give Lime a competitive edge. This could be vital if you're riding with your family, if you're helping coworkers get around town, or if you and your friends are just in a hurry to get across town.