Lime makes group scooter rides available in the US

The feature was introduced in cities across Europe and Latin America this summer.

The North American rollout will take place in "select" cities over the weeks ahead. While there will only be so many people who'll need Group Ride, it's easy to see where this might give Lime a competitive edge. This could be vital if you're riding with your family, if you're helping coworkers get around town, or if you and your friends are just in a hurry to get across town.