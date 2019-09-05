Latest in Gear

Image credit: Gary Hershorn via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Lime makes group scooter rides available in the US

You can unlock scooters for your whole posse.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Gary Hershorn via Getty Images

It's not always easy to ride with others using scooter services. Even if there are enough scooters available, asking everyone to pull out their phones (and pay for a trip) can be a bit much. It should be much easier to travel as a pack going forward, at least. Lime is bringing its Group Ride feature to the US and Canada, letting one person unlock as many as five scooters from a single account. You just have to tap a "Group Ride" button and pick the scooters you want. If someone has an early stop, the host can end their ride at any time.

The feature was introduced in cities across Europe and Latin America this summer.

The North American rollout will take place in "select" cities over the weeks ahead. While there will only be so many people who'll need Group Ride, it's easy to see where this might give Lime a competitive edge. This could be vital if you're riding with your family, if you're helping coworkers get around town, or if you and your friends are just in a hurry to get across town.

Source: Lime 2nd Street
In this article: gear, group ride, internet, lime, scooter, services, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Apple Music comes to browsers today with a beta web player

Apple Music comes to browsers today with a beta web player

View
Google Assistant's Ambient Mode turns Android devices into smart displays

Google Assistant's Ambient Mode turns Android devices into smart displays

View
The Moto One Zoom continues Motorola's ambitious phone streak

The Moto One Zoom continues Motorola's ambitious phone streak

View
Lenovo's Yoga laptops get the 10th-gen Intel treatment and AI smarts

Lenovo's Yoga laptops get the 10th-gen Intel treatment and AI smarts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr