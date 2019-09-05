Latest in Gear

Image credit: Michael Kors
Michael Kors' new smartwatches include its lightest one yet

The company has launched three new smartwatches.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
3h ago in Wearables
Michael Kors

Michael Kors has introduced the second versions of its Lexington and Bradshaw smartwatches, as well as a brand new model designed to be its lightest smartwatch yet. The Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2 run on Google's Wear OS platform and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip. These new iterations now come with a speaker you can use to take Bluetooth-enabled calls whether you have an iPhone or an Android device, thanks to a proprietary app rolling out this month.

In addition, both models now feature four new battery life settings, starting with Extended Battery Mode that stretches the device's battery life for days on a single charge. Daily Mode keeps most features on, including its always-on screen, while Time-Only Mode switches off all other features aside from its watch functionality to extend its battery life when it's almost out. Finally, Custom Mode allows you to customize its battery settings yourself.

Meanwhile, Michael Kors' new model called MKGO comes with silicone straps and has an aluminum and nylon casing to make it as light as possible. It's probably your best option if you want a stylish activity tracker, seeing as it uses Google Fit to monitor your heart rate and activity goals. The Michael Kors Lexington 2 model is now available from the brand's website with prices starting at $350. MKGO is now also out with prices starting at $295, while Bradshaw 2 will be available in October with prices starting at $350. All three devices will be on display at IFA in the Fossil Group booth.

In this article: gear, IFA 2019, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
