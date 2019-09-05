Michael Kors' new smartwatches include its lightest one yet

In addition, both models now feature four new battery life settings, starting with Extended Battery Mode that stretches the device's battery life for days on a single charge. Daily Mode keeps most features on, including its always-on screen, while Time-Only Mode switches off all other features aside from its watch functionality to extend its battery life when it's almost out. Finally, Custom Mode allows you to customize its battery settings yourself.

Meanwhile, Michael Kors' new model called MKGO comes with silicone straps and has an aluminum and nylon casing to make it as light as possible. It's probably your best option if you want a stylish activity tracker, seeing as it uses Google Fit to monitor your heart rate and activity goals. The Michael Kors Lexington 2 model is now available from the brand's website with prices starting at $350. MKGO is now also out with prices starting at $295, while Bradshaw 2 will be available in October with prices starting at $350. All three devices will be on display at IFA in the Fossil Group booth.