Cult classic 'Moon: Remix RPG Adventure' is coming to Nintendo Switch

Moon deviates from typical RPG elements, turning tropes commonly associated with the genre on their head. "Have you ever played an RPG and wondered [w]hy [it's] OK that this hero is breaking into houses and stealing items from people's drawers?" Onion Games wrote to explain what the game is all about. In Moon, your character is transported into an RPG he's been playing in game. Instead of fighting and killing monsters in that world -- it's a zero-battle game -- he collects "Love" from them instead.

It's been 22 years since the title was first released to the public, and fans attempted to translate it in English over the years. Now, Moon is finally within your reach and could be available before the year ends.