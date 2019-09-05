The Moto One Zoom continues Motorola's ambitious phone streak

The One Zoom feels like the closest thing to a proper flagship smartphone Motorola has made in a while, and that due mostly — but not entirely — to its camera setup. There are four cameras around back: 48MP camera that shoots at 12MP by default because pixel binning is great, a 16MP wide-angle camera that captures a 117-degree field of view, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom plus OIS, and a 5MP depth sensor. Whew — that's a mouthful. We got to test each of these cameras briefly during a demo, and while the early results were promising, they were enough to get me wondering why Motorola would call this thing the One Zoom.

Yes, the zoom worked well; Motorola says it provides the focal equivalent of a 13mm to 81mm lens on a more conventional camera. And if you really wanted to, you could bypass the 3x optical limit and zoom in up to 10x, which all happens through software and isn't particularly satisfying. I wouldn't say this zoom camera the star of the show, though — the real standout here is the level of photographic flexibility you get when using the One Zoom. Motorola has been slowly investing in its camera experience for a few years now, and while this phone probably wouldn't stand up to a Pixel 3, there's a pretty good camera here for basically every situation.

The rest of the package here isn't bad, either. Even though the four-camera hump around back looks a little silly, the One Zoom is actually sort of a looker — the satin-y glass finish around the back is especially nice. The upper-mid-range Snapdragon 675 and 4GB of RAM provided more than enough oomph for the handful of apps we got to test on it so far. The 6.39-inch OLED screen is easy on the eyes, and even the 25MP front camera managed to impress (even though I'm not sure anyone should ever see 25 megapixels worth of face.) Oh, and that classic Motorola logo around back also doubles as a notification light, too. Really, it's the little things I love.