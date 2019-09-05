MysteryVibe's Poco is a tiny, flexible bullet vibrator

Much like the Crescendo, Poco is a foldable, moldable vibrator (made with body-safe silicone) that can adjust to suit the shape, and needs, of the user. That means it'll work with solo play or with couples, shifting to any position you might be indulging in at the time. Much like its bigger sibling, it'll work with the same app, offering 16 intensity levels and 8 pre-set vibration patterns, although it only has two, rather than six, internal motors.

In order to keep the cost down, Poco is charged directly over micro USB, rather than wirelessly, and there's no word on charging time or battery life . Naturally, that'll likely be tough to quantify anyway since it's so dependent on use, but we'll update this when we know more.

Update: The Poco carries a 480mAh lithium polymer battery with an expected run time of one hour on a full charge.

As for when you'll be able to get this, there's no firm release date, but we're expecting orders to be fulfilled at some point in early 2020. If you want to try one for yourself, the MysteryVibe Poco will cost €80 in Europe and $90 in the US.