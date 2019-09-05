Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nanoleaf
save
Save
share

Nanoleaf's colorful wall tiles now act as Razer gaming controls

Take lighting to the next level.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
53m ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf and Razer teamed up last year to making gaming an even more immersive experience. Thanks to integrations between Nanoleaf's modular lights and Razer's Synapse IoT platform, gamers could enjoy everything from event-based flashes and explosions to instant notifications when a spell is ready to fire, all in glorious technicolor across their gaming space. Now the partnership has expanded to bring game controls to the illuminated touch-tiles, too.

Nanoleaf's funky tiles are already programmable with a range of controls, but now gamers will be able to use this feature during play. For example, while a tile may have previously lit up to indicate a weapon is ready to fire, players can now hit the tile to deploy it.

This is the latest in a line of partnerships for Razer, whose Chroma-equipped devices already work with Phillips' Hue lights and the Vivaldi browser. Meanwhile, Nanoleaf is increasingly turning its attention to the gaming community -- its die-shaped light controller was a big hit at CES last year -- so further integration between the two is a no-brainer. Prices for Nanoleaf's nine-panel kits starts at $215/£180.

In this article: art, av, color, design, gaming, gear, home, integration, lighting, Nanoleaf, personal computing, personalcomputing, Razer, Synapse
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
'Pokémon Sword and Shield' introduces new monsters and a Curry Dex

'Pokémon Sword and Shield' introduces new monsters and a Curry Dex

View
Samsung Galaxy Fold launches in Korea with 5G

Samsung Galaxy Fold launches in Korea with 5G

View
‘Xenoblade Chronicles’ will be remastered for Switch

‘Xenoblade Chronicles’ will be remastered for Switch

View
'Deadly Premonition' and its sequel are coming to Switch

'Deadly Premonition' and its sequel are coming to Switch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr