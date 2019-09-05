Nanoleaf's colorful wall tiles now act as Razer gaming controls

Nanoleaf's funky tiles are already programmable with a range of controls, but now gamers will be able to use this feature during play. For example, while a tile may have previously lit up to indicate a weapon is ready to fire, players can now hit the tile to deploy it.

This is the latest in a line of partnerships for Razer, whose Chroma-equipped devices already work with Phillips' Hue lights and the Vivaldi browser. Meanwhile, Nanoleaf is increasingly turning its attention to the gaming community -- its die-shaped light controller was a big hit at CES last year -- so further integration between the two is a no-brainer. Prices for Nanoleaf's nine-panel kits starts at $215/£180.