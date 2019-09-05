Nintendo promises to release more 'Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighters

In addition to Bogard, which the company has also announced at the event, the DLC pack gives you access to Persona 5's Joker and Dragon Quest XI's hero. The game has also just added Banjo and Kazooie as part of its latest update, while the fifth DLC will be revealed later. It wouldn't hurt as much even if it doesn't turn out to be your favorite character, though -- there's now always a chance that your beloved hero (or villain) will make its way to the game. Take note, however, that future releases will be sold separately and will cost you more money.

The battle isn't over yet, even more #SmashBrosUltimate fighters are on the way! Beyond the 5 fighters included in the Fighters Pass, we can confirm that the development of additional fighters will continue! pic.twitter.com/AiEtDzyTll — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019