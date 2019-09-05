Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Phillips Hue
Philips unveils new Hue Smart button and upgraded Go lamp

Other new products include a Hue plug, an upgraded bulb and more.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
3h ago in Home
Phillips Hue

Philips has announced new additions to its lineup of Hue smart lighting products today at the IFA tech show. The new entries include an upgraded Hue Go with Bluetooth capability, a Smart Button that users can place anywhere to turn their lights on and off, a Smart Plug and a new set of colors for the Hue smart light bulbs. As far as smart lighting goes, we've ranked Philips Hue as the best we've seen. The latest additions appear to create more options for style and portability.

Since it has Bluetooth capability, owners of the upgraded Hue Go smart lamp can control it with the Hue app or through a voice assistant. The new model also offers improved battery life. The Hue Go will go on sale in November, for $80.

The Hue Smart plug can turn any table or floor lamp you already own into a smart light. Users can connect the lamp to the Smart plug and then add it to their Hue set up. If you've ever dreamed of having a light switch right next to you in bed, the Hue Smart button is meant for you. It essentially allows users to place a light switch in any location of the house they please. The button has an adhesive mini mount and magnetic backside, and can be connected to the Hue bridge. Both the Smart plug and Smart button will be available in October, for $40 and $20, respectively.

If you're looking to add a dose of ambiance to your dining room or living room, the Hue White, White Ambiance and Color Ambiance bulbs should do the trick. The new Bluetooth enabled spotlights feature higher lumen output and a new design that will fit in your fixtures or lamps. The new bulbs will go on sale this month; the Hue White and Color Ambiance version is $50 and the White Ambiance GU10 spotlight is $25.

Source: Phillips
In this article: entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, home, phillips
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
