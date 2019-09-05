Puma's first smartwatch was designed for athletes

Since it was created as a training and exercise companion like Michael Kors' MKGO, the design has a lightweight construction that uses nylon and aluminum for its casing. It comes with a grippy and breathable textured silicone strap, and it relies on Google Fit to track users' heart rates, workouts and other activities like running and rowing.

The device has several interactive dials to choose from, not to mention the ability to display images from social media on its display. Other features that could sway buyers in its favor are access to Google Assistant, NFC payments and its ability to withstand water when users swim.

Puma's first smartwatch will be available in November from the company's website and from select retailers for $275.