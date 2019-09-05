Latest in Gear

Image credit:
Puma's first smartwatch was designed for athletes

It's a fitness-focused Wear OS device.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
23m ago in Wearables
Puma has teamed up with the Fossil Group to enter the smartwatch market with a device that stays true to its brand. Like many other new wearables in the category, the company's first smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and runs on Google's Wear OS. It was, however, specifically created to help athletes -- or even sporty non-athlete users who stay active -- train and track goals.

Since it was created as a training and exercise companion like Michael Kors' MKGO, the design has a lightweight construction that uses nylon and aluminum for its casing. It comes with a grippy and breathable textured silicone strap, and it relies on Google Fit to track users' heart rates, workouts and other activities like running and rowing.

The device has several interactive dials to choose from, not to mention the ability to display images from social media on its display. Other features that could sway buyers in its favor are access to Google Assistant, NFC payments and its ability to withstand water when users swim.

Puma's first smartwatch will be available in November from the company's website and from select retailers for $275.

Source: Puma
In this article: gear, google, Google Fit, ifa 2019, puma, wear OS
