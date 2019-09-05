Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
save
Save
share

Samsung cancels Galaxy Fold pre-orders to 'rethink' the experience

You at least get compensation for your trouble.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
57m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Samsung may be on the cusp of launching the updated Galaxy Fold, but that isn't stopping the company from making last-minute changes to its launch plans. As YouTubers, writers and others have discovered first-hand, Samsung is cancelling all Galaxy Fold pre-orders from its online store in order to "rethink the entire customer experience," ranging from the actual purchase through to after-sale support. This includes the just-announced Premier Service that gives foldable phone buyers around-the-clock direct access to experts.

There is some compensation -- pre-order customers receive $250 in credit for their trouble. That's still less than thrilling if you were hoping to be the first on your block to own a Galaxy Fold, though, and you might not have much choice but to pre-register again if you're eager to restart the process.

You'll also have to sit tight if you're hoping for a specific US release date. The Fold comes to South Korea on September 6th and the 18th in the UK, France, Germany and Singapore, but the American launch is only slated to take place in the "coming weeks." Even if that's right around the corner (unofficial reports point to September 27th), you could be sitting in limbo for a little while.

Source: M. Brandon Lee (Twitter), Max Weinbach (Twitter)
In this article: android, foldable phone, galaxy fold, gear, mobile, pre-order, samsung, smartphone, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
The PIS2 is a portable PS2 years in the making

The PIS2 is a portable PS2 years in the making

View
Jabra's Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are smaller and last longer

Jabra's Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are smaller and last longer

View
Withings's Move ECG is stylish fitness watch with a killer price

Withings's Move ECG is stylish fitness watch with a killer price

View
Verizon brings 5G coverage to 13 stadiums as NFL season begins

Verizon brings 5G coverage to 13 stadiums as NFL season begins

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr