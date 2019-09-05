Samsung cancels Galaxy Fold pre-orders to 'rethink' the experience

There is some compensation -- pre-order customers receive $250 in credit for their trouble. That's still less than thrilling if you were hoping to be the first on your block to own a Galaxy Fold, though, and you might not have much choice but to pre-register again if you're eager to restart the process.

You'll also have to sit tight if you're hoping for a specific US release date. The Fold comes to South Korea on September 6th and the 18th in the UK, France, Germany and Singapore, but the American launch is only slated to take place in the "coming weeks." Even if that's right around the corner (unofficial reports point to September 27th), you could be sitting in limbo for a little while.