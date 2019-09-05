Samsung cancels Galaxy Fold pre-orders to 'rethink' the experience

Samsung may be on the cusp of launching the updated Galaxy Fold, but that isn't stopping the company from making last-minute changes to its launch plans. As YouTubers, writers and others have discovered first-hand, Samsung is cancelling all Galaxy Fold pre-orders from its online store in order to "rethink the entire customer experience," ranging from the actual purchase through to after-sale support. This includes the just-announced Premier Service that gives foldable phone buyers around-the-clock direct access to experts.
There is some compensation -- pre-order customers receive $250 in credit for their trouble. That's still less than thrilling if you were hoping to be the first on your block to own a Galaxy Fold, though, and you might not have much choice but to pre-register again if you're eager to restart the process.
You'll also have to sit tight if you're hoping for a specific US release date. The Fold comes to South Korea on September 6th and the 18th in the UK, France, Germany and Singapore, but the American launch is only slated to take place in the "coming weeks." Even if that's right around the corner (unofficial reports point to September 27th), you could be sitting in limbo for a little while.