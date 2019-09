Samsung already revealed the Galaxy Note 10 a few weeks ago, but the company is still hosting a press conference here in Berlin for IFA 2019. Between then and now, the Korean giant has announced the Galaxy A90 5G, brought HDR10+ to 8K TVs and shown off the Exynos 980 CPU and Modem. We'll be there live and expect more info on the return of the Galaxy Fold to be the major news of the day. Of course, it's Samsung, so you never know what other surprises may be in store.