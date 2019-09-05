Seagate's latest portable SSDs are wrapped in fabric and camo

You shouldn't, however, expect the One Touch to compete on raw speed. They top out at a relatively modest 400MB/s for sequential reads and writes, and they're using USB 3.0 ports instead of USB-C. These are more for everyday backups and file transfers than intensive work.

The capacities and prices reflect those expectations. The One Touch SSD models arrive in October starting at $105 for a regular 500GB drive, and $200 for a 1TB version. Pick the Special Edition and you'll pay $110 for a 500GB variant (there's no 1TB camo model, alas). The prices are solid for what you're getting -- it's just a question of whether or not they're enough.