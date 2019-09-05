Seagate's latest portable SSDs are wrapped in fabric and camo

How do you spice up an external drive when it's difficult to stand out based on specs alone? Make them look right at home clipped to your backpack. Seagate has introduced a line of One Touch SSDs covered in either fabric (if you prefer plain black or white) or Special Edition camo patterns. It's a simple trick, but it might do the job if you're tired of sterile-looking drives that scream "technology." They're very pocketable as well, at just under 3 inches long.
You shouldn't, however, expect the One Touch to compete on raw speed. They top out at a relatively modest 400MB/s for sequential reads and writes, and they're using USB 3.0 ports instead of USB-C. These are more for everyday backups and file transfers than intensive work.
The capacities and prices reflect those expectations. The One Touch SSD models arrive in October starting at $105 for a regular 500GB drive, and $200 for a 1TB version. Pick the Special Edition and you'll pay $110 for a 500GB variant (there's no 1TB camo model, alas). The prices are solid for what you're getting -- it's just a question of whether or not they're enough.