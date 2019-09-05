Sennheiser's new Momentum headphones are improved, but still pricey

Active noise cancellation (ANC) and a Transparent Hearing tool allow you block out what's going on around you, or let some of the outside world in. There's a dedicated on-board control for those as well, so you don't need your phone in order to make a change. There's also a button specifically assigned for your voice assistant, whether that's Alexa, Google Assistant of Siri. Sennheiser nixed the power button though, and you unfold the new Momentum Wireless to turn it on or fold it up to turn off. Volume and music playback have assigned physical controls too.

The Momentum Wireless also works with the company's Smart Control app. With that software, you can switch between maximum ANC, anti-wind or anti-pressure settings. It also allows you to make EQ adjustments. Sennheiser also made this new version a little harder to lose thanks to Tile integration. It's not the first headphone maker to do so, but if you misplace these, you can track them down with the Tile app.

Sennheiser is promising 17 hours of battery life on a charge, which is significantly lower than flagship models from Sony, Bose and others. The good news is the black version is available now, so you don't have to wait long to get it. However, the white model won't ship until November.