Image credit:
Watch Sony’s IFA 2019 event in under 6 minutes

Watch the sales pitch for the new Xperia 5.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Mobile
Sony has just finished its IFA press conference, where the star of the show was the launch of the new Xperia 5. The device has a 6.1-inch, 21:9 ratio OLED display, and boasts that it has Dolby Atmos sound and three cameras. Not to mention that it'll pair with a DualShock controller, making those Fortnite matches on the go a hundred thousand times easier. But if you want to see the announcement for yourself, watch the edited highlights of Sony's event in less time than it takes to get an overpriced coffee at that place on the corner.

Catch up on all the latest news from IFA 2019 here!

