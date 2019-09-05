Wirecutter's best deals: Save $400 on a 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro

Street price: $100; deal price: $75

Down to $75 from a normal price of $100, this is a great opportunity to save on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones our guide writers thought sounded very good for the price. Getting decent sounding headphones that offer active (rather than passive) noise-cancelling for under $100 is still pretty uncommon, so at $75 this is a great price if you're seeking headphones for your flight, commute, or home office.

Our over-ear budget pick in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Anker Soundcore Space NC Headphones offer a surprising combination of sound quality and affordability. Wirecutter Editor Brent Butterworth and Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "We've been searching a long time for a set of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones priced around $100 that sounds good, delivers a useful amount of noise cancelling, and has a respectable battery life. With the Anker Soundcore Space NC, we've finally found it. Pricier headphones can beat its sound quality, noise cancelling, and comfort, but the Space NC delivers enough of all of those characteristics to be a great buy and well worth owning."

Street price: $60; deal price: $51

Available for $51, this is the first deal we've seen on this recommended solar charger. If you're interested in more than just the finite energy a battery pack offers, a USB solar charger may be the next reasonable upgrade for you. While it may not seem like the most dramatic of discounts, this rare drop is worthwhile for our top solar charger pick.

The BigBlue 28W USB Solar Charger is our top pick in our guide to the best portable solar battery pack. Wirecutter Staff Writer Sarah Witman wrote, "The BigBlue 28W USB Solar Charger is the USB solar charger we'd pack for a week in the woods or a month in Malawi. It produced the most power of the models we tested and offers several standout features—an additional output port, a weatherproof port protector, and an expansive (but lightweight) array of panels to catch every last ray of sunlight."

Street price: $200; deal price: $137

If you're someone who suffers from seasonal allergies, you might want to grab this air purifier while it's on sale. The black version is down to $137 from $200; though it's not quite the lowest we've ever seen, this is still a solid deal if you need an air purifier sooner rather than later. If you prefer the white color, it's also on sale for just $143.

As our top pick in our guide to the best air purifier, the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty combines performance, low-cost maintenance, and consistency long-term earning it the title of best air purifier. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Tim Heffernan wrote, "After a fifth year of testing, encompassing 23 different air purifiers and more than 350 hours of lab and real-world trials, the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty (available in black and white) remains our pick as the best air purifier for most people. It's not the absolute best air purifier we've ever tested, but it's clearly among the best, with test results strong enough to beat some machines that cost three times as much—and it maintains this level of performance for years, whereas some others' efficacy can decline with time. Plus, the Mighty's low up-front, maintenance, and electricity costs make it the cheapest to own among the contenders designed to handle similar sizes of rooms."

Street price: $2800; deal price: $2400

For those who prefer to use a Mac, this $400 discount softens the blow on this pricey, but high-performance option. Down to $2400 from a normal price of $2800, this is a solid deal on a model that includes a 2.3 GHz ninth-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of solid-state storage, and Radeon Pro 560X dedicated graphics.

Even if you don't require macOS, the Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (15-inch, 2019) has a display worthy of making it our color-critical pick in our guide to the best laptops for video and photo editing. Wirecutter Staff Writer Justin Krajeski wrote, "If your workflow requires macOS, Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro (2019) is the best option. The newest MacBook offers solid performance and the best screen and trackpad of any laptop we've tested, and it's the only one of our picks that's technically accurate enough for video color grading and print production work out of the box. The MacBook Pro has a shallow keyboard, the battery in the 2018 model we tested lasted only 5 hours, 29 minutes, and the machine lacks legacy ports—which nearly half of the creative professionals we interviewed said was a disqualifying inconvenience. But even so, the 15-inch model is the only MacBook powerful enough for creative professionals."

