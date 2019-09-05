Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images
YouTube launches a fashion destination for style and beauty content

'Slash fashion' will showcase content by creators, industry collaborations and live runway shows.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Internet
Today, YouTube launched a new destination dedicated to fashion. YouTube.com/Fashion, or "slash fashion," will include videos from popular creators, a "beauty today" section, collaborations with the industry's biggest names and live-streamed runway shows -- all just in time for September Fashion Month.

Fashion is one of the bigger categories on the platform, so the move isn't surprising. According to YouTube, from 2014 to 2018, the number of fashion and beauty channels grew more than sixfold. Last year alone, they generated billions of views. YouTube has added features like AR makeup trials. Last fall, it streamed Rihanna's fashion show, and several of its most popular fashion and beauty vloggers have millions of followers. Now, all of that content will live under "slash fashion."

In this article: av, beauty, business, creators, destination, destinations, entertainment, fashion, google, internet, slash fashion, Vloggers, youtube, YouTube Creators
