YouTube launches a fashion destination for style and beauty content

Fashion is one of the bigger categories on the platform, so the move isn't surprising. According to YouTube, from 2014 to 2018, the number of fashion and beauty channels grew more than sixfold. Last year alone, they generated billions of views. YouTube has added features like AR makeup trials. Last fall, it streamed Rihanna's fashion show, and several of its most popular fashion and beauty vloggers have millions of followers. Now, all of that content will live under "slash fashion."