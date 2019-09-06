Free 'Celeste' update adds 100 levels and 40 minutes of music

There are "new mechanics and items to discover and play with," according to Thorson, and you'll have to complete Chapter 8 to unlock these levels. There are no B- or C-Side variants to this batch of stages, though.

You might have to wait a little longer to try the levels on Xbox One. "We apologize, but coordinating this patch across all consoles was challenging for our tiny studio," Thorson wrote in a blog post. "If it doesn't make the 9th, it will release soon after." Meanwhile, now that the team has finished work on Chapter 9, production on delayed limited-edition physical copies of Celeste will start soon.

Alongside the DLC release date, Thorson revealed he and his colleagues opened a new studio called Extremely OK Games. "On TowerFall, my collaborators took a larger role than I anticipated, and on Celeste, it was obvious that calling ourselves Matt Makes Games had become silly," he said. The team is now working on a game with the codename EXOK1.