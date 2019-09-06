Diesel and Emporio Armani also release new Wear OS watches

All of the recently announced watches pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, which promised to alleviate one of the industry's biggest frustrations: battery life. Fossil also developed its own proprietary tech that is meant to extend runtime via four modes. These include an Extended Battery Mode to squeeze multiple days of juice out of these devices while reducing the watch functions to just essentials like heart rate monitoring, showing the time and notifications.

Both the Emporio Armani and Diesel also have new speakers that allow wearers to take calls on their wrists and talk to the Google Assistant. They both offer GPS tracking, with the Diesel watch featuring the sensor built in. Meanwhile, the EA device is swimproof so you can take it into the water to track your laps. It also has a Cardiogram app that is meant to help you understand your heart health.