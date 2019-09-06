Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Toronto International Film Festival
save
Save
share

‘Limetown’ trailer shows Facebook’s take on the hit podcast

The 10-episode mystery series stars and was produced by Jessica Biel.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Toronto International Film Festival

The first trailer for the Facebook Watch mystery series Limetown is now available. The 10-episode series is based on the popular podcast by the same name. The show stars and was executive produced by Jessica Biel, and it premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival this afternoon. The first two episodes are scheduled to launch on October 16th.

Like the podcast, the series follows American Public Radio journalist Lia Haddock, played by Biel, as she tries to solve the mysterious disappearance of 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee. The show's other stars include the likes of Stanley Tucci, Marlee Matlin, Kelly Jenrette and John Beasley.

Facebook Watch hasn't exactly taken off. We'll see if a show like this, that's based on a popular podcast and has some big names attached, can change that.

Via: Deadline
Source: Facebook Watch
In this article: av, entertainment, facebook, facebook watch, jessica biel, john beasley, kelly jenrette, limetown, marlee matlin, mystery, premiere, series, Series3, stanley tucci, streaming tv, toronto international film festival, trailer, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
ASUS’ ProArt StudioBook One is a breathtakingly powerful laptop

ASUS’ ProArt StudioBook One is a breathtakingly powerful laptop

View
Sony's Xperia 5 isn't the triumphant return of the compact flagship

Sony's Xperia 5 isn't the triumphant return of the compact flagship

View
Samsung confirms when you can buy Galaxy Tab S6, Watch Active2 and more

Samsung confirms when you can buy Galaxy Tab S6, Watch Active2 and more

View
Vulnerability lets text messages steal emails from Android phones

Vulnerability lets text messages steal emails from Android phones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr