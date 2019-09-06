‘Limetown’ trailer shows Facebook’s take on the hit podcast

Like the podcast, the series follows American Public Radio journalist Lia Haddock, played by Biel, as she tries to solve the mysterious disappearance of 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee. The show's other stars include the likes of Stanley Tucci, Marlee Matlin, Kelly Jenrette and John Beasley.

Facebook Watch hasn't exactly taken off. We'll see if a show like this, that's based on a popular podcast and has some big names attached, can change that.