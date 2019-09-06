Watch Ford’s Mustang-inspired EV crossover race around in the snow

The second video shows the crossover racing around the snowy Smithers Winter Test Center to prove that it's not lacking in handling, either. In both videos, the car is camouflaged so we don't see too much ahead of the official reveal.

The clips are meant to debunk myths about electric vehicles being inferior. It's not exactly clear where Ford got its data, and most Engadget readers probably know that EVs don't require gas. (According to Ford, 42 percent of Americans think EVs need gas to run.) But the videos do give us a sense of what the crossover will look like, and there's a good chance Ford is getting ready to release even more details about the EV soon.