Harvard scientists have found a better way to 3D print organs

The team was able to successfully create cardiac tissue that could beat synchronously over a seven-day period. In a video demonstration, the team illustrated how they created hundreds of thousands of organ building blocks derived from stem cells. They then compacted the stem cells into a mold. Next, they rapidly patterned sacrificial ink within the matrix using embedded 3D printing. The sacrificial ink was later removed to reveal channels that can function as blood vessels. Open lumens in the blood vessel were lined with endothelial cells, to more closely mimic the real thing.

The field of bioprinting, or using 3D printers for organ and tissue engineering, is still very much in its early stages. Unlike 3D printing bones or skin, 3D printing organs also require replicating vast networks of vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients to our organs. Scientists say that the SWIFT method can work with any type of cell, including organoids, embryoid bodies and multicellular spheroids. While the technology is still in its early stages, it could pave the way for lab-grown organs in the near future.