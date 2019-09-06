Latest in Gear

Everything Lenovo announced at IFA 2019 in less than 10 minutes

Mirage AR headset, Yoga laptop and Smart Display 7 highlights.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
9m ago in Gadgetry
In case you missed Lenovo's IFA 2019 press event, or you want to watch the highlights again, we've condensed the whole thing down to just under 10 minutes. Lenovo's Yoga laptops will now have Intel's 10th-generation CPUs, and the Yoga C940 got a few additional AI-based updates. Lenovo revealed its Smart Display 7, its latest take on the Nest Hub. That seven-inch display comes with a built-in camera, which could be handy if you like to make video calls. And the company announced an Avengers game, called Dimension of Heroes, for its Mirage AR headset. That's good news considering at launch the headset only came with one game: Star Wars: Jedi Challenges.

Catch up on all the latest news from IFA 2019 here!

In this article: 10th Gen, ai, ar, avengers, cpus, dimension of heroes, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, headset, ifa, IFA2019, intel, laptops, lenovo, mirage, personal computing, personalcomputing, smart display 7, video game, yoga, yoga c940
