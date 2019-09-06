Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Lotus
save
Save
share

Lotus’ EV supercar hints at the automaker’s future

But you won't need over $2 million to buy the next Lotus.
Roberto Baldwin, @strngwys
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Lotus

Sponsored Links

Lotus is known for its light, nimble and fast cars. But it's been a few years since they introduced an updated vehicle. 2017, to be exact (with the Evora). But Lotus is back with a solid investment, the Evija electric supercar, and a plan to deliver cars that fit the Lotus brand regardless of powertrain.

Gallery: Lotus Evija | 4 Photos

4

Increasingly it's become difficult for smaller automakers to go it alone. Enter Geely. The Chinese company's ownership of Volvo has helped that brand grow sales and deliver an impressive stable of new and updated vehicles. Now it's infusing Lotus with the cash it needs to do the same thing.

"Think about the ambitious business plan that we got, we could never hope to invest the sort of money on new product development," said Lotus CEO, Phil Popham. "We're investing multiples of our revenue to the course over the next three to five years on the product development alone."

It's not just money, Geely gives Lotus access to technology from other subsidiaries including engineering resources. "It's like going into a candy store," Popham said. That also means that Lotus doesn't have to start from scratch when working on infotainment and ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems). But Popham noted that you won't see a generic infotainment system from another Geely property just badged with Lotus branding.

Lotus Evija

But it's a two-way street, Lotus has decades of aerodynamics and road dynamics experience it can share with the Geely group.

That's all well and good, but for right now Lotus is showing that it's thinking about the future in a very big way. It's Evija supercar is touted as the world's most powerful electric car with a goal of 1972 horsepower. It's a bold plan of action but probably a smart one.

This car has put the automaker back into the spotlight. The car's design, while a bit more busy than earlier Lotus offerings, still exudes the automaker's classic aesthetic with an eye-catching ode to a bright and shiny future. Throw in a top speed of over 200 miles an hour, a zero to 62 time of under three seconds and a $2.1 million price tag and it's gotten everyone's attention.

Only 103 units will be sold. Which is typical of these types of vehicles. Fortunately for those of us that want Lotus styling and handling without ponying up the GDP of a small city, the automaker is already working on another sports car it'll show off at the end of 2020.

But it won't be electric. The automaker is embracing EVs but it's not ditching combustion engines anytime soon. The plan is to have a two-pronged approach; electric and gas. At least for the foreseeable future.

Lotus Evija

For now, an influx of investment will keep this automaker going for years to come and if Lotus can ride that Geely cash wave the way Volvo has, the next few years are going to be very exciting for fans of British sports cars. And while investment is great, it still comes down to what you do with it. For Popham, "it's all about the driving experience." Which is what you want to hear from someone running Lotus.

Images: Lotus

In this article: business, design, electric vehicle, ev, evija, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, geely, green, lotus, sports car, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Harvard scientists have found a better way to 3D print organs

Harvard scientists have found a better way to 3D print organs

View
Watch Huawei’s IFA 2019 event in 11 minutes

Watch Huawei’s IFA 2019 event in 11 minutes

View
Sony's WI-1000XM2 wireless earbuds caters to the neckband crowd

Sony's WI-1000XM2 wireless earbuds caters to the neckband crowd

View
Watch Ford’s Mustang-inspired EV crossover race around in the snow

Watch Ford’s Mustang-inspired EV crossover race around in the snow

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr