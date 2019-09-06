Medium may offer its own version of Pocket and Instapaper

However, it appears that Medium creates a copy of webpages on their own platform without the paywall or ads



Not sure how publishers and news publications will think about this



I wrote about my opinions and suggestions on this unreleased feature: https://t.co/yZNLsthPsD pic.twitter.com/qhhRjlBi7P — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 5, 2019

She discovered that while Medium saves page links that open in an in-app browser, the platform also scrapes a page's contents to create an unlisted story. Further, that unlisted story contains the whole article even though the original page is behind a paywall. It also stays on the platform even after you delete the link you saved. Publishers likely wouldn't be very happy with the way it works at the moment, especially since it also seems to strip ads off a page. The feature could be much different by the time it becomes available, though, if ever Medium decides to release it.