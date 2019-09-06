Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

Nintendo won't deliver NES and SNES games to Switch on a regular schedule

You'll just have to be patient if you want a retro gaming fix.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nintendo

Nintendo's addition of SNES games to the Switch Online catalog comes with a gotcha: they won't necessarily arrive at a steady pace. In sync with a mention on its Japanese website, Nintendo has confirmed to Engadget that its NES and SNES releases "will not adhere to a regular schedule" going forward. That doesn't necessarily mean you'll go without new games for long periods, to be clear -- you just shouldn't expect retro titles to appear like clockwork.

The console maker didn't explain why it's shifting its strategy, although it may be a combination of a more established selection and avoiding conflicts. While Switch Online doesn't have absolutely every retro game players would crave, it now has a decent selection. There's less of a rush to fill things out. Moreover, Nintendo might not want to risk overshadowing classic games by releasing them at the same time as major Switch titles. This gives them both more room to breathe, even if fans will be less than thrilled.

Via: Vooks, Destructoid
Source: Nintendo (translated)
In this article: av, games, gaming, internet, nes, nintendo, retro, services, snes, switch, switch online, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Smart is the first car brand to switch to an all-EV lineup

Smart is the first car brand to switch to an all-EV lineup

View
Free 'Celeste' update adds 100 levels and 40 minutes of music

Free 'Celeste' update adds 100 levels and 40 minutes of music

View
Apple tries to clear up Google's claims about iOS vulnerabilities

Apple tries to clear up Google's claims about iOS vulnerabilities

View
Lotus’ EV supercar hints at the automaker’s future

Lotus’ EV supercar hints at the automaker’s future

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr