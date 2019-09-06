Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Catch up on Nokia's IFA 2019 event in under 10 minutes

The brand revealed more feature phones than smartphones.
Marc DeAngelis
52m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nokia hosted its IFA 2019 event yesterday in Berlin, where the Finnish brand revealed some new products for your smartphone-averse friends and family. The Nokia 110 and Nokia 800 Tough are modernized candybar dumbphones, while the Nokia 2720 Flip is -- you guessed it -- a flip phone. The company also announced iterations to its midrange Nokia 6 and Nokia 7 smartphones, emphasizing their triple camera setups and photo processing muscles. Nokia's Power Earbuds are getting an update as well: The new case can charge the earbuds up to 30 times.

We've cut the press event down to just under ten minutes so you can catch all the dumbphone nostalgia and none of the fluff.

Catch up on all the latest news from IFA 2019 here!

In this article: DumbPhone, feature phone, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, ifa, IFA 2019, mobile, nokia, nokia 110, nokia 2720 flip, nokia 6.2, nokia 7.2, nokia 800 tough, nokia power earbuds, phones, smartphone, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
ASUS’ ProArt StudioBook One is a breathtakingly powerful laptop

ASUS’ ProArt StudioBook One is a breathtakingly powerful laptop

View
Sony's Xperia 5 isn't the triumphant return of the compact flagship

Sony's Xperia 5 isn't the triumphant return of the compact flagship

View
Samsung confirms when you can buy Galaxy Tab S6, Watch Active2 and more

Samsung confirms when you can buy Galaxy Tab S6, Watch Active2 and more

View
Vulnerability lets text messages steal emails from Android phones

Vulnerability lets text messages steal emails from Android phones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr