Catch up on Nokia's IFA 2019 event in under 10 minutes

Nokia hosted its IFA 2019 event yesterday in Berlin, where the Finnish brand revealed some new products for your smartphone-averse friends and family. The Nokia 110 and Nokia 800 Tough are modernized candybar dumbphones, while the Nokia 2720 Flip is -- you guessed it -- a flip phone. The company also announced iterations to its midrange Nokia 6 and Nokia 7 smartphones, emphasizing their triple camera setups and photo processing muscles. Nokia's Power Earbuds are getting an update as well: The new case can charge the earbuds up to 30 times.
We've cut the press event down to just under ten minutes so you can catch all the dumbphone nostalgia and none of the fluff.
