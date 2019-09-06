Samsung confirms when you can buy Galaxy Tab S6, Watch Active2 and more

First up, the Galaxy Watch Active2 -- which is big on personalization -- is available to pre-order from today, and will go on general sale on September 26th for $280 for the 40mm version, and $300 for the 44mm version. The Galaxy Tab S6, which features a redesigned S Pen and quad speakers, is available in stores and online now, starting at $649 -- if you buy it before September 22nd you'll get a 50 percent discount on the book cover keyboard.

The company has also made some useful tweaks to existing products. The AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones (around $340) are now available in black, and the Galaxy A Series will be available unlocked in the US from September 20. Pre-orders for the A50 unlocked start today at BestBuy and Amazon, starting at $350. The A20 and A10e will both be available unlocked for $250 and $180 respectively.