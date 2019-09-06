Samsung confirms when you can buy Galaxy Tab S6, Watch Active2 and more

Samsung announced a bunch of new products over the summer, including the Galaxy Tab S6 and the second iteration of its Galaxy Watch Active. Now we know when to expect them, and how much they'll cost.
Sponsored Links
First up, the Galaxy Watch Active2 -- which is big on personalization -- is available to pre-order from today, and will go on general sale on September 26th for $280 for the 40mm version, and $300 for the 44mm version. The Galaxy Tab S6, which features a redesigned S Pen and quad speakers, is available in stores and online now, starting at $649 -- if you buy it before September 22nd you'll get a 50 percent discount on the book cover keyboard.
The company has also made some useful tweaks to existing products. The AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones (around $340) are now available in black, and the Galaxy A Series will be available unlocked in the US from September 20. Pre-orders for the A50 unlocked start today at BestBuy and Amazon, starting at $350. The A20 and A10e will both be available unlocked for $250 and $180 respectively.