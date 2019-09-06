Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mat Smith/Engadget
save
Save
share

Sony's WI-1000XM2 wireless earbuds caters to the neckband crowd

The follow-up to the WI-1000X is here, and it sounds great.
Billy Steele
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Mat Smith/Engadget

Sponsored Links

Sony's 1000XM3 duo offers stellar sound and powerful noise cancellation in both over-ear and true wireless options. The 1000X line also includes a set of neckband-style wireless earbuds, the WI-1000X. Here at IFA, the company debuted the next version of those with the WI-1000XM2. The one key upgrade is to the noise cancellation tech inside.

The WI-1000XM2 packs the same QN1 chip from the WH-1000XM3. Sony says it not only does a better job blocking out sounds around you, but the component uses less power for noise cancellation. Indeed, I had the chance to put that to the test at Sony's busy IFA booth. I can assure you active noise cancellation is a big improvement for earbuds, even if it seems like overkill. I easily blocked out the ambient roar and could hear crisp, clear audio through the WI-1000XM2. It's important to note that the WF-1000XM3, the true wireless model, has a similar chip with the QN1e.

Sony WI-1000XM2

Sony has refined the design a bit, but on the whole, the WI-1000XM2 looks much like its predecessor. This new model does have an in-line remote similar to wired earbuds, and it allows you to easily do things like adjust volume and pause what you're listening to. The buds themselves are also slightly different and there's a hybrid driver system inside for "deep bass and clear mids." Battery life is the same at 10 hours, but a 10-minute quick-charge feature will give you up to 80 minutes of listening time.

I'm not a fan of the behind-the-head style of headphones/earbuds. It's just not comfortable to me, or a design that really fits my needs. But the improvements Sony has made on the WI-1000XM2, I can admit these things sound amazing. The audio has great clarity, and the bass is punchy without being overpowering. Through a range of genres during a short test drive, I was impressed by what these things offer -- even if they might not be for me. If you are a fan of earbuds like these, or you have the previous model, the WI-1000XM2 is certainly an upgrade.

Sony WI-1000XM2

Sony hasn't discussed pricing or availability yet. The WI-1000X went for $199.99 (€280/£260), so you can probably expect a similar figure here. Sometimes the company improves its headphone models without increasing the price, so that could be the case here. Either way, we've reached out the company for more info and we'll update you when we hear more.

Catch up on all the latest news from IFA 2019 here!

In this article: audio, behind the head, earbuds, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, hands-on, headphones, ifa2019, neckband, sony, wi-1000xm2, wireless
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
ASUS’ ProArt StudioBook One is a breathtakingly powerful laptop

ASUS’ ProArt StudioBook One is a breathtakingly powerful laptop

View
Sony's Xperia 5 isn't the triumphant return of the compact flagship

Sony's Xperia 5 isn't the triumphant return of the compact flagship

View
Samsung confirms when you can buy Galaxy Tab S6, Watch Active2 and more

Samsung confirms when you can buy Galaxy Tab S6, Watch Active2 and more

View
Vulnerability lets text messages steal emails from Android phones

Vulnerability lets text messages steal emails from Android phones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr