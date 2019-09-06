Sphero Mini Activity Kit offers a mini-bot and 15 lessons for $80

The Sphero Mini Kit includes a clear Sphero Mini app-enabled robotic ball packed with a gyroscope, accelerometer, LED lights and a rechargeable battery. The kit includes accessories to help you build mazes, tunnels and arenas, and you'll be able to select mini games, LED light colors and drive modes through the Sphero Play app. Once users have mastered the basics, they can move on to the Sphero Edu app, which teaches JavaScript coding skills.

"Mini Activity Kit takes our popular Mini robot a step further by offering an affordable at-home learning experience that mirrors guided lessons taught in schools," said Paul Berberian, Sphero's CEO. "We wanted to give kids and their parents even more tools to create, explore and invent."

Recently, Sphero has been busy acquiring companies like LittleBits and Specdrums. It's released products like music-making rings and its RVR rover. Its last sphere-robot, the Sphero Bolt came out last fall and retails for $150. The Sphero Mini Activity Kit proves Sphero is still committed to its tiny, round bots, and when the kit arrives on October 2nd, it will be just $79.99, almost half the price of the Sphero Bolt.