Image credit: Sphero
Sphero Mini Activity Kit offers a mini-bot and 15 lessons for $80

The company wants to bring coding lessons to the living room, not just the classroom.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
14m ago in Robots
Sphero

For years, Sphero has pushed to bring robotics into the classroom. Now, the company wants to bring robotics and coding lessons to the living room, too. Today, the company unveiled the Sphero Mini Activity Kit: 15 step-by-step activities that can be done at home, as well as app updates aimed at budding coders.

The Sphero Mini Kit includes a clear Sphero Mini app-enabled robotic ball packed with a gyroscope, accelerometer, LED lights and a rechargeable battery. The kit includes accessories to help you build mazes, tunnels and arenas, and you'll be able to select mini games, LED light colors and drive modes through the Sphero Play app. Once users have mastered the basics, they can move on to the Sphero Edu app, which teaches JavaScript coding skills.

"Mini Activity Kit takes our popular Mini robot a step further by offering an affordable at-home learning experience that mirrors guided lessons taught in schools," said Paul Berberian, Sphero's CEO. "We wanted to give kids and their parents even more tools to create, explore and invent."

Recently, Sphero has been busy acquiring companies like LittleBits and Specdrums. It's released products like music-making rings and its RVR rover. Its last sphere-robot, the Sphero Bolt came out last fall and retails for $150. The Sphero Mini Activity Kit proves Sphero is still committed to its tiny, round bots, and when the kit arrives on October 2nd, it will be just $79.99, almost half the price of the Sphero Bolt.

In this article: accessories, app, coding, educational, games, gear, home, javascript, led lights, mini robot, robot, robotics, robots, sphero, sphero mini activity kit, steam, stem
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
