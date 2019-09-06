Latest in Gear

Watch Huawei’s IFA 2019 event in 11 minutes

A new mobile chipset and noise-canceling headphones are among the highlights.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
23m ago in Gadgetry
Even if you somehow managed to get up to watch Huawei's IFA 2019 keynote, what you saw likely didn't give you a jolt of energy. That's because compared to past Huawei keynotes, the company's latest had a more subdued atmosphere. With a US ban that's unlikely to lift anytime soon, Huawei's Richard Yu wasn't his usual boisterous self. Huawei started things off with its new Kirin 990 chipset, which the company says is the world's first mobile system-on-a-chip with built-in 5G modem. Huawei also showed off its new noise-canceling FreeBuds 3 in-ear Bluetooth headphones, two 'new' P30 Pro models designed to cleverly skirt the company's Android ban and a new router.

So why not take some time during your lunch break to catch up with the latest from Huawei?

Catch up on all the latest news from IFA 2019 here!

In this article: 5g, android, av, freebuds 3, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, huawei, IFA2019, kirin 990, mobile, soc
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
