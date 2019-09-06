Watch Huawei’s IFA 2019 event in 11 minutes

Even if you somehow managed to get up to watch Huawei's IFA 2019 keynote, what you saw likely didn't give you a jolt of energy. That's because compared to past Huawei keynotes, the company's latest had a more subdued atmosphere. With a US ban that's unlikely to lift anytime soon, Huawei's Richard Yu wasn't his usual boisterous self. Huawei started things off with its new Kirin 990 chipset, which the company says is the world's first mobile system-on-a-chip with built-in 5G modem. Huawei also showed off its new noise-canceling FreeBuds 3 in-ear Bluetooth headphones, two 'new' P30 Pro models designed to cleverly skirt the company's Android ban and a new router.