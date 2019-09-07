Google Assistant will help you find Tile trackers

You don't want to lose an item tagged with a Tile Bluetooth tracker, but you'll at least have an easier time finding it in the near future. Tile is planning Google Assistant support that will let you directly ring your tracker from any device that supports the AI helper, making it just a matter of a quick voice command. You could find your keys just by asking your Nest speaker while you're frantically searching between the couch cushions.
Tile hasn't gone into great detail about how the Assistant command will work. You can expect it to be available sometime later in 2019, though. This won't be novel for Alexa fans, who've had the option for a while, but it's good to have choices -- particularly when Assistant is already baked into legions of Android devices.