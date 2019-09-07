Lego movie and game bundles are coming to PS4 and Xbox One

It's pairing The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and The Lego Ninjago Movie with their accompanying games, and The Lego Batman Movie with Lego DC Super-Villains. These Lego Double Packs will be available in the UK October 18th for £29.99 each. The movies will be available on Blu-ray, and the packs will come in PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Perhaps we'll see other publishers and studios adopt a similar approach. For instance, a bundle of last year's terrific Spider-Man PS4 game from Sony-owned Insomniac with Spider-Man: Far From Home would probably do gangbusters -- assuming, of course, Sony would be able to do so after its messy Spider-Man divorce from Marvel.

The bundle news comes in the same week Warner Bros. announced Lego Star Wars Battles, an upcoming mobile multiplayer battler. It'll debut on Android and iOS next year.