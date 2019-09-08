After Math: The NFL goes full geek

Nearly half of America's football stadiums are getting next-gen wireless connectivity upgrades ahead of the 2019-2020 season, presumably to give fans something to entertain themselves with while the refs take yet another look at the previous play for the third time this drive.

For fans who want to watch a game without the incessant instant replays, Madden 20 has you covered. The vaunted football franchise is introducing a fast-paced "Superstar KO" mode that lasts a fraction of the time regular exhibition games do.

Wish you could hang out on the 50-yard line with your favorite team but don't have the seven-figure income to support that dream? Fear not, the NFL is partnering with TikTok (ask your kids what that is) to deliver "packaged highlights, sideline moments and behind-the-scenes footage."

There's a new betting app in town. Well, in state. That state being New Jersey, that app being Fox Bet. It's the first time Fox Sports (the folks who produce coverage for Fox's NFL broadcasts) has lent its name to a betting app. It's only available in the Garden State at the moment but is expected to expand to more markets in the near future.

Then again, football isn't for every sports fan. That's why machine learning powerhouse Yandex has just inked a multi-year deal with the National Hockey League to broadcast the entire 2019 season (including playoff games) in Russia, for free. More Ovechkin for everybody!