Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Tony Avelar
save
Save
share

News anchor sues Facebook, Reddit after creepy photo appears in ads

Safe harbor laws may protect the sites from liability.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Internet giants are about to face another test of their liability for the content they host. The Verge has learned that Fox 29 News anchor Karen Hepp filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Giphy, Imgur, Reddit and porn outlet XNXX for allegedly violating her right of publicity and causing "irreparable harm" to her reputation after a convenience store security photo of her surfaced on those sites without her consent. It's not clear how the picture spread, but it turned up in a Facebook dating ad, another erectile dysfunction ad, Imgur pictures with sex-themed tags and a Reddit community for sexualized photos of older women.

Hepp said she didn't know that her photo had been taken, and didn't remember the name or location of the store. She also wasn't aware of how the photo might have made its way online.

The lawsuit calls on the sites to both take down the pictures and pay damages as compensation.

The chances of success aren't high. The Communications Decency Act's contentious Section 230 protects sites against liability for user-uploaded content, including advertisers. Hepp would have to either show that the sites knowingly hosted the photo or target the individuals who uploaded the picture. Most if not all of the sites might be absolved of responsibility. This does illustrate the legal headaches associated with fighting non-consensual photos, though. It's easy for images to spread online, but difficult to hold the perpetrators (or anyone else) to account.

Source: The Verge
In this article: communications decency act, facebook, gear, giphy, imgur, internet, lawsuit, privacy, reddit, safe harbor, xnxx
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Nintendo explores 'bendable' Switch controllers

Nintendo explores 'bendable' Switch controllers

View
Australia orders ISPs to block sites hosting Christchurch shooting video

Australia orders ISPs to block sites hosting Christchurch shooting video

View
India found its missing Vikram lunar lander

India found its missing Vikram lunar lander

View
Wunderlist creator wants to buy the app back from Microsoft

Wunderlist creator wants to buy the app back from Microsoft

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr