Russia accuses Facebook, Google of violating political ad laws

Roskomnadzor didn't mince words. It said the ads were "unacceptable" and that they could be treated as "interference in the sovereign affairs" of the country. There was no mention of punitive action, however.

We've asked Facebook and Google for comment. Google, however, has agreed to remove ads before and has said it honors local laws. This isn't necessarily an act of defiance on either company's part. Regardless, it's unlikely to ease tensions between Russia and American tech companies. Facebook and Google have already been pressured to conform to antitrust and data storage laws, and Russia is less than thrilled with the companies' efforts to thwart election meddling on their platforms.