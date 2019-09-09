Someone made a version of ‘Civilization’ that runs in Microsoft Excel

Called, delightfully enough, [Cell]ivization, the game runs in a spreadsheet and has the basic features of the original game like support for two players, the ability to move units or the camera around, and the option to build multiple types of units with their own statistics. And it wouldn't be Civilization without the fog of war, so that's included too.

Developer s0lly says they created the game in "just around a week" as part of the OLC CodeJam 2019 which recently wrapped up. The theme for the jam was "destruction" which s0lly said "is apt for this game's v1.0 iteration, given that the only way to win is to destroy the opposing team."

If you want to relive the glory days of early 90s strategy gaming in spreadsheet form, you can download it from s0lly's website.