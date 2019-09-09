Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: LightFieldStudios via Getty Images
save
Save
share

New prosthetic legs let amputees feel their foot and knee in real-time

The sensory feedback made walking easier and reduced phantom pain.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
35m ago in Medicine
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

LightFieldStudios via Getty Images

There's been a lot of research into how to give robots and prosthesis wearers a sense of touch, but it has focused largely on the hands. Now, researchers led by ETH Zurich want to restore sensory feedback for leg amputees, too. In a paper published in Nature Medicine today, the team describes how they modified an off-the-shelf prosthetic leg with sensors and electrodes to give wearers a sense of knee movement and feedback from the sole of the foot on the ground. While their initial sample size was small -- just two users -- the results are promising.

The researchers worked with two patients with above-the-knee, or transfemoral, amputations. They used an Össur prosthetic leg, which comes with a microprocessor and an angle sensor in the knee joint, IEEE Spectrum explains. The team then added an insole with seven sensors to the foot. Those sensors transmit signals in real-time, via Bluetooth to a controller strapped to the user's ankle. An algorithm in the controller encodes the feedback into neural signals and delivers that to a small implant in the patient's tibial nerve, at the back of the thigh. The brain can then interpret those signals as feedback from the knee and foot.

The modified prosthetic helped the users walk faster, feel more confident and consume less oxygen -- an indication that it was less strenuous than traditional prosthesis. The team also tested activating the tibial nerve implant to relieve phantom limb pain. Both patients saw a significant reduction in pain after a few minutes of electrical stimulation, but they had to be connected to a device in a lab to receive the treatment. With more testing, the researchers hope they might be able to bring these technologies to more amputees and make both available outside of the lab.

Source: Nature Medicine, IEEE Spectrum, ETH Zurich
In this article: amputee, bluetooth, Electrical stimulation, electrodes, eth zurich, feedback, gear, leg, medicine, nerve, neural, Ossur, prosthesis, prosthetic, robots, sensors, sensory, stimulation, tomorrow, touch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

You need a password manager -- right now

You need a password manager -- right now

View
FCC wants to fine CBS for using fake emergency alert in 'Young Sheldon'

FCC wants to fine CBS for using fake emergency alert in 'Young Sheldon'

View
FDA criticizes Juul for telling students its e-cigs are ‘totally safe’

FDA criticizes Juul for telling students its e-cigs are ‘totally safe’

View
Volkswagen takes the wraps off the production-ready ID.3 EV

Volkswagen takes the wraps off the production-ready ID.3 EV

View
‘Jeopardy!’ fans can now answer trivia questions while they drive

‘Jeopardy!’ fans can now answer trivia questions while they drive

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr