LG plugs NVIDIA G-Sync into its 2019 OLED TVs

At CES in January NVIDIA promised more big-screen G-Sync-compatible displays were coming and now LG says they're already here. A firmware update for its 2019 OLED TVs will roll out soon adding support for the feature promising "smooth, tear-free immersion" with compatible PC games. That should make them an ideal setup for gamers seeking big screens with imperceptible response times, as long as the company can quell worries about burn-in.

LG G-Sync Compatible 2019 OLED TVs

65-, 55-inch E9

77-, 65-, 55-inch C9

Other features in its 2019 lineup that make the TVs appealing for gaming include HDMI 2.1 features like variable refresh rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). NVIDIA marketing exec Matt Wuebbling said in a statement that "We are excited to bring G-SYNC Compatible support to LG's 2019 OLED TVs and HDMI Variable Refresh Rate support to our GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs."

Until now, if you wanted G-Sync and a big screen you needed to opt for HP's $5,000 65-inch Omen X Emperium set, but these options are great for both gaming and Netflix, with lower price tags to boot. However, that set carries NVIDIA's G-Sync Ultimate tag, while LG's are stamped G-Sync Compatible because they don't use NVIDIA's processors.