'Kingdom Hearts 3' continues with 'Re Mind' DLC this winter

You'll soon have another fix if you can't get enough of Kingdom Hearts -- you know, Square Enix's other big RPG franchise. The developer has revealed Re Mind DLC that will continue the Kingdom Hearts 3 story this winter. The teaser doesn't say much about what's coming to PS4 and Xbox One players, but it hints at a new battle form for lead character Sora, trouble for Kairi and a fight with the sinister Organization XIII. You'll find a "familiar realm," but new boss fights and the ability to switch characters in some battles.