'Apex Legends' is getting physical editions with exclusive cosmetics

While Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, you'll soon be able to get your hands on a physical version for PC, Xbox One and PS4. There are two editions, focused on Bloodhound and Lifeline respectively.
Sponsored Links
Each version includes exclusive cosmetics, including a legendary character skin, a weapon skin, a banner and a badge, as well as 1,000 Apex Coins, which you can use to buy more in-game items (you'd pay $10 for those coins elsewhere). The physical copies of Respawn Entertainment's battle royale will be available October 18th for $19.99.