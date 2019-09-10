Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 per month and launch September 19th

Apple is almost ready to launch its video game subscription service. Today, the company announced that Apple Arcade, its long-awaited 'Netflix for games', will arrive on September 19th and cost $4.99 per month. And, if you're not convinced by the concept just yet, there will be a one-month free trial for everyone. Apple Arcade is being designed for iOS, macOS and tvOS -- the company didn't say explicitly whether that launch date would cover all three platforms, though, or just iOS to begin with (the announcement was made at an iPhone launch event, after all).

The company did, at least, explain a little but about how the service will work. A spokesperson confirmed on-stage that Apple Arcade will have its own dedicated icon and tab in the App Store, for instance, with a regularly-updated feed full of curated picks, game guides and sneak-peek trailers.