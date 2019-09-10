Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 per month and launch September 19th

There will be a one-month free trial, too.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
10m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Apple

Sponsored Links

Apple is almost ready to launch its video game subscription service. Today, the company announced that Apple Arcade, its long-awaited 'Netflix for games', will arrive on September 19th and cost $4.99 per month. And, if you're not convinced by the concept just yet, there will be a one-month free trial for everyone. Apple Arcade is being designed for iOS, macOS and tvOS -- the company didn't say explicitly whether that launch date would cover all three platforms, though, or just iOS to begin with (the announcement was made at an iPhone launch event, after all).

The company did, at least, explain a little but about how the service will work. A spokesperson confirmed on-stage that Apple Arcade will have its own dedicated icon and tab in the App Store, for instance, with a regularly-updated feed full of curated picks, game guides and sneak-peek trailers.

Two new titles were announced for the platform today -- a reimagined Frogger, developed by Konami, and Shinsekai: Into the Depths, an underwater adventuree by Capcom. The pair join a dizzying array of games that have already been confirmed for the platform. These include Repair (by Monument Valley team UsTwo Games), Where Cards Fall (by The Game Band and Snowman, the studio behind Alto's Adventure), The Pathless (by Abzû developer Giant Squid), Sayonara Wild Hearts (by Annapurna Interactive and Simogo, the team behind Year Walk), Fantasian, (by Mistwalker, the crew founded by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi), Sonic Racing (by Sega's Hardlight group) and Little Orpheus (by The Chinese Room, which also made Everybody's Gone to the Rapture).

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

In this article: apple, apple arcade, games, gaming, gear, indie games, iphone2019, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

You need a password manager -- right now

You need a password manager -- right now

View
Watch Apple's 2019 iPhone event here at 1PM ET

Watch Apple's 2019 iPhone event here at 1PM ET

View
Mozilla's Firefox Test Pilot Program relaunches with a 'Private Network' extension

Mozilla's Firefox Test Pilot Program relaunches with a 'Private Network' extension

View
MIT’s color-changing ink could let you customize your shoes

MIT’s color-changing ink could let you customize your shoes

View
The Polaroid Lab delivers instant prints using your phone display

The Polaroid Lab delivers instant prints using your phone display

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr