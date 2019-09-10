All the important news from Apple’s iPhone 11 event

Apple premiered its vision of the future today at its big September event in Cupertino, California. As expected, the company unveiled three new smartphones: the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. New to the iPhone is the "Pro" naming convention for its flagship models, aimed at targeting a higher-end user base with a new triple-camera system, advanced photo and video editing tools and faster performance. Both phones feature a new "Super Retina XDR" display; the Pro comes with a 5.8-inch display and the Pro Max will feature a 6.5-inch display.
The iPhone 11, which is intended to be the successor to the iPhone XR, features the same display as last year's model. But it offers longer battery life, two new cameras and six entirely new colors. All three phones will feature an entirely new Bionic A13 chip, which means not only will they perform faster than their predecessors, they'll consume less battery.
The tech giant also previewed the Apple Watch Series 5, which has the distinction of being the company's first wearable to feature an "always on" display. The new LTPO Retina display lets users check time and notifications on the device without having to raise their wrist.
The new seventh-generation iPad gets a boost in screen size, at 10.2 inches. Finally, those anticipating Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ got a look at what both will offer, as well as details on pricing. Both services will feature family plans at $5 a month. Arcade will launch on September 19th in over 150 different countries, while Apple TV+ will be available on November 1st.
Both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Prices will start at $999 for the Pro and $1099 for the Pro Max. The iPhone 11 will start at $699, which is a deal considering that last year's iPhone XR started at $749. You can pre-order the smartphones on September 13th, and it will be available in stores on September 20th. And just a day before the new iPhone 11 hits stores, Apple will release iOS 13. Here's a rundown of all the major announcements made at today's Apple event.
iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
- Both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are successors to last year's XS phones with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays, respectively.
- While the screen sizes are unchanged, the display is brighter than ever -- up to 1,200 nits. It also has a 2 million-to-one contrast ratio, but despite these changes Apple says it's 15 percent more power efficient than the previous model.
- Both smartphones feature stainless steel cases with a new optical PVD coating for a matte texture. Customers will be able to choose between last year's colors and a new midnight green.
- The focus of the new iPhone 11 Pro line is camera power. The phones come with three entirely new cameras. Users can choose between a 12 megapixel, 26mm f/1.8 wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel, 52mm f/2.0 telephoto lens. There's also an ultra-wide angle 13mm f/2.4 camera that will come in handy for nature photography and shooting action videos.
- The iPhone 11 Pro will dive into AI photography next year with a feature it is calling "Deep Fusion". The feature will snap eight photos before you press the shutter and stitch together a new image "pixel by pixel."
- The iPhone 11 Pro's cameras support a new Night Mode, which appears to work like the Night Sight feature Google introduced to the Pixel smartphones last year. Expect significantly improved images in low light thanks to the new camera software and A13 chip.
- The Pro smartphones will feature an A13 Bionic chip, which is also found in the iPhone 11. The 11 Pro's battery lasts four hours longer than the iPhone XS, and the 11 Pro Max's battery lasts five hours longer than the XS Max.
- You'll get speedier charging with a new 18W USB-C fast charger.
- Here's how the iPhone 11 Pro Max stacks up next to its competitors.
iPhone 11
- The iPhone 11 features a 6.1 inch "TrueTone" LCD display and anodized aluminum and glass display that is similar to last year's iPhone XR. The updated smartphone comes in six new colors, including red, lavender, green, yellow, white and black.
- We took a hands-on look at the new lower-budget option.
- Expect even better audio quality from both videos and audio. Spatial audio will offer an "immersive, theater-like" experience. The iPhone 11 also includes support for Dolby Atmos. (Naturally, both of these features are found in the iPhone 11 Pro, as well.)
- Two new cameras include a 12-megapixel, 26mm 1.8 wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel, 13mm f/2.4 ultra-wide camera.
- Slow-motion selfies, or "slofies" will be possible with the front camera.
- The iPhone 11's battery life is one hour longer than the iPhone XR.
- The iPhone 11 will start at $699. Apple is keeping the iPhone XR around at a starting price of $599.
Apple Watch 5 Series
- The fifth generation of the Apple Watch will feature a new "always-on" display. It'll have the same body as its predecessor, as well as the same 18-hour battery life.
- The watch's new LTPO (Low Temperature Pol-ysilicone and Oxide) Retina Display will always be on. LTPO can vary the display refresh rate which will keep that always-on display from chewing through the battery..
- The Apple Watch includes a new built-in compass that lets you see which way you're going on Maps. A brand-new Compass app includes elevation, incline, latitude and longitude.
- Every cellular-capable Apple Watch will now feature emergency international calling.
- The Apple Watch 5 series will have new case finishes; a titanium, brushed surface in either silver or space black, or bright white ceramic.
- The GPS model will start at $399, and the cellular version will start at $499. The new Apple Watch will hit stores on September 20th, but you can pre-order starting today.
- The Apple Watch 3 will remain in the lineup, and start at $199.
- Users can visit the Apple Watch Studio to pair cases and bands together to get the exact watch they want.
Apple Arcade
- Apple's highly anticipated mobile gaming service will cost $5 per month and launch on September 19th in over 150 different countries.
- The "Netflix for games" will feature over 100 different games that you can play iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. There will be a free one-month trial at launch.
- Three new titles were announced for the platform today -- a reimagined Frogger, developed by Konami; Shinsekai: Into the Depths, an underwater adventure by Capcom; and Annapurna interactive's Sayonara Wild Hearts.
Apple TV+
- Apple's new streaming service will debut on November 1st, at $5 per month.
- If you buy a new Apple device, you'll get a year's subscription for free; otherwise you'll have to make do with a seven-day trial.
- A trailer was unveiled for See, a drama starring Jason Momoa that will premiere on the service. You can also expect exclusive shows like For All Mankind, The Morning Show, Dickinson and others on the streaming service. Apple says it will be adding originals to Apple TV+ every month.
iPad
- The 7th-generation iPad will start at $329, and feature a slightly larger 10.2-inch display (slightly smaller than last spring's iPad Air).
- The device is compatible with Apple's Smart Keyboard for the first time as well as the first-generation Apple Pencil.
- The new iPad OS, scheduled to arrive on September 20th, will be available on the new iPad from Day One.
- It comes with an A10 Fusion Chip, the same processor found in its predecessor,and weighs at just over one pound.
- You can order the iPad today and it will ship by the end of the month.