Apple TV+ launches November 1st for $4.99 a month

In the UK, Apple TV+ is going to be available for £4.99, and the company says the service will be in more than 100 countries from day one. That's an area where Apple will have an advantage over new rivals in the space like Disney+, which so far is only expected to launch in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on November 12th, followed by Australia and New Zealand on November 19th. What's more, in addition to See, For All Mankind, The Morning Show, Dickinson and others, Apple says it will be adding originals to Apple TV+ every month.

Apple TV+ will be ad-free and will offer offline downloads, and its $4.99 plan can be shared with up to six of your family members -- similar to how Apple Music works. In case you need a reminder, Apple TV+ will live inside the Apple TV app, which is available on Apple's set-top box, iPhone, iPad and, soon, Mac computers with macOS Catalina. The Apple TV is also available on newer models of Samsung's smart TVs and, according to Apple, the application will be launching soon on Amazon Fire TV, Roku and select TVs from LG, Sony and Vizio.

With worldwide availability at launch, and with a low monthly price and hundreds of millions of devices to help it feature its content, Apple TV+ promises to be a serious contender in the streaming space. Watch out, Netflix, Amazon and Disney, because Apple is coming for you.

