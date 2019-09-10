Apple’s latest Watch studies cover hearing, hearts and women's health

Apple is expanding its Watch-based health studies in a significant way. The tech giant announced today three new studies that use the Watch (and iOS) to monitor key conditions. A Hearing Study will gauge the effects of long-term exposure to loud noises. A Women's Health Study will look at how menstrual cycles can influence screening for conditions. There's also a new Heart & Movement study that ventures beyond earlier work.
Just how you'll enroll is new, too. Apple is making the studies available through a new dedicated Research app that will be available in the US later in 2019. The company is clearly committed to treating the Apple Watch as a medical tool, and that includes scientific studies.